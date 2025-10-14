MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wasp-class amphibius assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and two U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions participate in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force-in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)