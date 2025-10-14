Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO [Image 8 of 13]

    MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions participate in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force-in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9365182
    VIRIN: 251018-N-EI127-1124
    Resolution: 4838x2384
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    Navy-Marine Corps Team
    Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    Marines250
    Camp Pendleton

