U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion and MV-22B Osprey participate in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force-in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9365177
|VIRIN:
|251018-N-EI127-1140
|Resolution:
|6720x2781
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.