    MAINEiacs Conduct 5-Ship Training Sortie [Image 16 of 16]

    MAINEiacs Conduct 5-Ship Training Sortie

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing takes off for a comprehensive formation training sortie at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Oct. 7, 2025. The flying exercise aims to uphold the highest standards of airmanship and operational excellence for the crews, continuing mission readiness for pre-deployment measures.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9364629
    VIRIN: 251007-F-IA789-7199
    Resolution: 5204x3469
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
