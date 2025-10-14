MAINEiacs Conduct 5-Ship Training Sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing takes off for a comprehensive formation training sortie at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Oct. 7, 2025. The flying exercise aims to uphold the highest standards of airmanship and operational excellence for the crews, continuing mission readiness for pre-deployment measures.