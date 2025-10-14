MAINEiacs Conduct 5-Ship Training Sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Five KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing taxi before a comprehensive formation training sortie at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Oct. 7, 2025. The flying exercise aims to uphold the highest standards of airmanship and operational excellence for the crews, continuing mission readiness for pre-deployment measures.