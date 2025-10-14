MAINEiacs Conduct 5-Ship Training Sortie

Five KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing line up before a comprehensive formation training sortie at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Oct. 7, 2025. The flying exercise aims to uphold the highest standards of airmanship and operational excellence for the crews, continuing mission readiness for pre-deployment measures.
|10.07.2025
|10.18.2025 11:31
|9364622
|251007-F-IA789-4624
|5472x3306
|4.44 MB
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
|4
|0
