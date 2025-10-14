From the Ground to the Air

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 334th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training sortie at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Sorties are done routinely to maintain combat readiness and flight crew proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)