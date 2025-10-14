An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 334th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training sortie at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Sorties are done routinely to maintain combat readiness and flight crew proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9364336
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-UV910-6935
|Resolution:
|7085x4723
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|2
This work, From the Ground to the Air [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.