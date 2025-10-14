From the Ground to the Air

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pilot and weapons systems officer from the 333rd Fighter Squadron power up an F-15E Strike Eagle to perform engine and flight control checks at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Regular training flights ensure aircrew remain ready to execute air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in support of national defense objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)