A pilot and weapons systems officer from the 333rd Fighter Squadron power up an F-15E Strike Eagle to perform engine and flight control checks at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Regular training flights ensure aircrew remain ready to execute air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in support of national defense objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9364335
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-UV910-7347
|Resolution:
|7554x5036
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the Ground to the Air [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.