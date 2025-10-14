Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the Ground to the Air [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From the Ground to the Air

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    A pilot from the 333rd Fighter Squadron climbs into the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle to conduct a routine pre-flight check alongside a weapons systems officer at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Regular training flights ensure aircrew remain ready to execute air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in support of national defense objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9364323
    VIRIN: 251006-F-UV910-8168
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Ground to the Air [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From the Ground to the Air
    From the Ground to the Air
    From the Ground to the Air
    From the Ground to the Air
    From the Ground to the Air

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    weapons systems officer
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Fighter Jet Pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download