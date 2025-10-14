Date Taken: 10.06.2025 Date Posted: 10.17.2025 16:23 Photo ID: 9364334 VIRIN: 251006-F-UV910-6828 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.5 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From the Ground to the Air [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.