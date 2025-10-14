Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Ground to the Air [Image 3 of 5]

    From the Ground to the Air

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    F-15E Strike Eagle maintainers perform fluid servicing as part of a pre-flight inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025. Maintainers ensure aircraft are properly equipped and mission-ready before every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9364334
    VIRIN: 251006-F-UV910-6828
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Aircraft Maintenance
    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

