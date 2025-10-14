Just Checking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 704th Military Intelligence Brigade Soldier prepares his gas mask before completing the STX lane portion of the 704th Best Squad Competition at Gunpowder Military Reservation, Maryland, March 12, 2025. The BSC assesses each 5-person squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by: SFC Daniel Schroeder, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade)