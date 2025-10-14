Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hitting the Target [Image 1 of 5]

    Hitting the Target

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Schroeder 

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade

    A 704th Military Intelligence Brigade Soldier fires the M17 during the weapons qualification portion of the 704th Best Squad Competition at Gunpowder Military Reservation, Maryland, March 10, 2025. The BSC assesses each 5-person squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by: SFC Daniel Schroeder, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9362964
    VIRIN: 250310-A-UG106-1248
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Hitting the Target [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Intelligence
    soldiers
    704th MI BDE
    U.S. Army

