Hitting the Target

A 704th Military Intelligence Brigade Soldier fires the M17 during the weapons qualification portion of the 704th Best Squad Competition at Gunpowder Military Reservation, Maryland, March 10, 2025. The BSC assesses each 5-person squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by: SFC Daniel Schroeder, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade)