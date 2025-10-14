Got your back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeant Seth Johnson, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, pulls security for his squad during the STX lane portion of the 704th Best Squad Competition at Gunpowder Military Reservation, Maryland, March 12, 2025. The BSC assesses each 5-person squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by: SFC Daniel Schroeder, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade)