    Got your back

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Schroeder 

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Sergeant Seth Johnson, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, pulls security for his squad during the STX lane portion of the 704th Best Squad Competition at Gunpowder Military Reservation, Maryland, March 12, 2025. The BSC assesses each 5-person squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by: SFC Daniel Schroeder, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9362966
    VIRIN: 250312-A-UG106-1583
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Got your back [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

