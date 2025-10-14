Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field care [Image 4 of 5]

    Field care

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Schroeder 

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade

    A 742nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade Soldier performs combat casualty care during a Soldier/NCO of the year competition of Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by: SFC Daniel Schroeder, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9362967
    VIRIN: 250317-A-UG106-1643
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

