Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday

251015-N-PG545-1021, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 15, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Spruce Harbor Park in Philadelphia for the closing Navy and Marine Corps 250th celebration featuring history, music, a flyover and fireworks over the Delaware River.

The event featured an impressive display of Navy and Coast Guard ships, F/A-18 fighter jets and fireworks, wrapping up the weeklong celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)