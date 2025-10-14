Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 5 of 7]

    Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    251015-N-PG545-1077, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 15, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Spruce Harbor Park in Philadelphia for the closing Navy and Marine Corps 250th celebration featuring history, music, a flyover and fireworks over the Delaware River.
    The event featured an impressive display of Navy and Coast Guard ships, F/A-18 fighter jets and fireworks, wrapping up the weeklong celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 00:30
    Photo ID: 9362656
    VIRIN: 251015-N-PQ545-1077
    Resolution: 6705x4470
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    navy birthday
    navy250
    navy
    navy band
    NMC250

