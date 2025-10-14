Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251015-N-PG545-1246, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 15, 2025) Sailors and Marines watch the fireworks show during the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday closing celebration.

The event featured an impressive display of Navy and Coast Guard ships, F/A-18 fighter jets and fireworks, wrapping up the weeklong celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)