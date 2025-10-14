251015-N-PG545-1246, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 15, 2025) Sailors and Marines watch the fireworks show during the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday closing celebration.
The event featured an impressive display of Navy and Coast Guard ships, F/A-18 fighter jets and fireworks, wrapping up the weeklong celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 00:30
|Photo ID:
|9362654
|VIRIN:
|251015-N-PQ545-1246
|Resolution:
|5404x3607
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.