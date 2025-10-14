251015-N-PG545-1171, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 15, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Spruce Harbor Park in Philadelphia for the closing Navy and Marine Corps 250th celebration featuring history, music, a flyover and fireworks over the Delaware River.
The event featured an impressive display of Navy and Coast Guard ships, F/A-18 fighter jets and fireworks, wrapping up the weeklong celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 00:30
|Photo ID:
|9362653
|VIRIN:
|251015-N-PQ545-1171
|Resolution:
|5268x3517
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in celebration of the Navy's 250th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.