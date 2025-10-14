Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors are recognized during the Minnesota Twins Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 9 of 9]

    Sailors are recognized during the Minnesota Twins Armed Forces Appreciation Day

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240914-N-TI693-1107

    MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 14, 2025) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Jessica Sturgeon, left, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Samuel Bezidichek, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains are recognized during the Minnesota Twins' Armed Forces Appreciation Day at Target Field, Minneapolis, Sept. 14, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    This work, Sailors are recognized during the Minnesota Twins Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

