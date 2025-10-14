Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Sailor Leads DEP Meeting [Image 3 of 9]

    WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240911-N-TI693-1009

    WOODBURY, Minn. (Sept. 11, 2025) - Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Anthony Nemo, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses for a picture with Future Sailors during a delayed entry program meeting at Navy Recruiting Station Woodbury, Minn., Sept. 11, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9362628
    VIRIN: 250911-N-TI693-1009
    Resolution: 4375x3500
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Sailor Leads DEP Meeting [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

