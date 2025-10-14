NTAG Sailor Leads DEP Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WOODBURY, Minn. (Sept. 11, 2025) - Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Anthony Nemo, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses for a picture with Future Sailors during a delayed entry program meeting at Navy Recruiting Station Woodbury, Minn., Sept. 11, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.