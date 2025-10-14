Sailors are recognized during the Minnesota Twins' Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 14, 2025) - Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Ruben Rodriguez, and other Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, are recognized during the Minnesota Twins' Armed Forces Appreciation Day at Target Field, Minneapolis, Sept. 14, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.