NTAG Sailor Leads DEP Meeting

240911-N-TI693-1003



WOODBURY, Minn. (Sept. 11, 2025) - Quartermaster 1st Class Samuel Saunders, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, works with an applicant at Navy Recruiting Station Woodbury, Minn., Sept. 11, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.