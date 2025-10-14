Anacostia Park Clean-up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct a beautification effort at Anacostia Park in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to law enforcement and community partners to enhance safety, resilience and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)