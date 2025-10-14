Anacostia Park Clean-up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. David Beaupre, with the Multiagency Command, District of Columbia National Guard, collects trash in the picnic area at Anacostia Park in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission unites National Guard members and community partners to promote safety, resilience and pride across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)