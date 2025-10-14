Anacostia Park Clean-up

U.S. Army Capt. David Beaupre, with the Multiagency Command, District of Columbia National Guard, participates in a cleanup effort at Anacostia Park in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, working alongside law enforcement and civic organizations to strengthen community trust and public safety. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9362379
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-SM347-4009
|Resolution:
|6466x4311
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
