Anacostia Park Clean-up

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Curtis Tuggle, with the Multiagency Command, District of Columbia National Guard, collects trash at the Anacostia Park tennis courts in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety and well-being of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)