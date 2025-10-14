Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anacostia Park Clean-up [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Anacostia Park Clean-up

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Curtis Tuggle, with the Multiagency Command, District of Columbia National Guard, collects trash at the Anacostia Park tennis courts in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety and well-being of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9362395
    VIRIN: 251015-A-SM347-1698
    Resolution: 5174x3424
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anacostia Park Clean-up [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up
    Anacostia Park Clean-up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download