U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command with Lt. Gen. Saddam Haftar following an engagement in Sirte, Libya on Oct 14. 2025. The discussion focused on security concerns across Libya, emphasizing joint training initiatives and U.S. support for Libya’s efforts to unify its institutions. (Courtesy photo)