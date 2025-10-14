Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

    LIBYA

    10.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Embassy Libya Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt with Lt. Gen. Saddam Haftar following an engagement in Sirte, Libya on Oct 14. 2025. The discussion focused on security concerns across Libya, emphasizing joint training initiatives and U.S. support for Libya’s efforts to unify its institutions. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9362177
    VIRIN: 251014-D-D0492-6093
    Resolution: 1255x1003
    Size: 349.02 KB
    Location: LY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya
    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya
    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya
    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download