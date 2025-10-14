Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Embassy Libya Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt, announce Libya’s participation in Flintlock 26. The announcement, made in Sirte, Libya where part of the exercise will take place, marks a tangible demonstration of AFRICOM’s growing partnership with Libyan military officers in both the west and east. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025
    Photo ID: 9362175
    VIRIN: 251013-A-ND360-7388
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 587.17 KB
    Location: US
