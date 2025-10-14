U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Embassy Libya Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt, announce Libya’s participation in Flintlock 26. The announcement, made in Sirte, Libya where part of the exercise will take place, marks a tangible demonstration of AFRICOM’s growing partnership with Libyan military officers in both the west and east. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)