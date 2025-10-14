Navy and Marine Corps 250 Aviation Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WARRINGTON, Pa. (Oct. 14, 2025) – The U.S. Navy Band performs for students and faculty of Central Bucks High School South during a Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary aviation event in Warrington, Pa. The event, held in celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary, connected students with Sailors and Marines through music, demonstrations, and static displays. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)