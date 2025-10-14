Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Aviation Event [Image 6 of 14]

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    WARRINGTON, Pa. (Oct. 14, 2025) – UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters, attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, conduct a flight demonstration during a Navy and Marine Corps 250 aviation event at Central Bucks High School South in Warrington, Pa. The event, held in celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary, showcased naval aviation to students through demonstrations, static displays, and aircraft tours. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    251014-N-KT595-1006
    NavyBirthday
    Navy250
    USMC250
    Philadelphia
    NMC250

