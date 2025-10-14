Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WARRINGTON, Pa. (Oct. 14, 2025) – An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician poses for picture with students from Central Bucks High School South after a flight demonstration during a Navy and Marine Corps 250 aviation event in Warrington, Pa. The event, held in celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary, showcased naval aviation to students through demonstrations, static displays, and aircraft tours. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)