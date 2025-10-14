Central Bucks High School aviation event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-CO642-1476 WARRINGTON, Pa. (Oct. 14, 2025) – A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, talks to students and faculty of Central Bucks High School during a Navy and Marine Corps 250 event in Warrington, Pa., Oct. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of servicemembers, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)