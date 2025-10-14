Central Bucks High School aviation event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-CO642-1258 WARRINGTON, Pa. (Oct. 14, 2025) – Students of Central Bucks High School view an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter during a Navy and Marine Corps 250event in Warrington, Pa., Oct. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of servicemembers, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)