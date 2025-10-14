Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Central Bucks High School aviation event [Image 7 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Central Bucks High School aviation event

    WARRINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251014-N-CO642-1406 WARRINGTON, Pa. (Oct. 14, 2025) – U.S. Sailors and students of Central Bucks High School pose for a photo in front of an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter during a Navy and Marine Corps 250 event in Warrington, Pa., Oct. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of servicemembers, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9361755
    VIRIN: 251014-N-CO642-1406
    Resolution: 5958x3897
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: WARRINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Bucks High School aviation event [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event
    Central Bucks High School aviation event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMC250, Navy birthday, Navy 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download