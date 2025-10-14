U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command speaks to Libyan media in Tripoli, Libya on Oct 13. 2025. Brennan visited Tripoli to engage with Libyan leadership on expanding professional development opportunities for security forces nationwide, including joint training initiatives and U.S. support for Libya’s institutional unification efforts. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)