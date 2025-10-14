U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt with Deputy Defense Minister Abdulsalam Zubi and Director of Military Intelligence Mahmoud Hamza and their staff in an engagement at the Ministry of Defense in Tripoli, Libya on Oct 13. 2025. The discussion focused on expanding professional development opportunities for security forces across all regions of Libya, emphasizing joint training initiatives and U.S. support for Libya’s efforts to unify its institutions. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9361151
|VIRIN:
|251012-A-ND360-7072
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|689.77 KB
|Location:
|LY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.