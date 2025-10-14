U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt with Chief of Staff Gen. Mohamed Haddad following an engagement at the Ministry of Defense in Tripoli, Libya on Oct 13. 2025. The discussion focused on expanding professional development opportunities for security forces across all regions of Libya, emphasizing joint training initiatives and U.S. support for Libya’s efforts to unify its institutions. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)