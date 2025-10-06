Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon military members and ROTC students take part in the Norwegian Foot March [Image 27 of 30]

    Oregon military members and ROTC students take part in the Norwegian Foot March

    DORENA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A group of Oregon State University ROTC cadets work as a team as they trek along the Row River Trail during a Norwegian Foot March held on Sept. 27, 2025, near Dorena, Oregon. Nearly 70 participants from the military community, including ROTC students from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, had the opportunity to participate in a Norwegian Foot March to earn the NFM badge, boost esprit de corps, and make up drill periods while improving physical readiness. The Norwegian Foot March is a military endurance test as the participants March or Ruck a 30 km (18.6-mile) route, carrying a rucksack of 11 kg (24 lbs). (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 19:34
    Photo ID: 9359998
    VIRIN: 250927-Z-CH590-1192
    Resolution: 5388x3592
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: DORENA, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon military members and ROTC students take part in the Norwegian Foot March [Image 30 of 30], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    University of Oregon
    American Legion
    ROTC
    Oregon State University
    Norwegian Foot March
    Oregon National Guard

