Oregon military members and ROTC students take part in the Norwegian Foot March

Oregon Army National Guardsmen, Army Reserves, ROTC Cadets from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon make their way along the Row River Trail just after sunrises during the Norwegian Foot March held on Sept. 27, 2025, near Dorena, Oregon. Nearly 70 participants from the military community, including ROTC students from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, had the opportunity to participate in a Norwegian Foot March to earn the NFM badge, boost esprit de corps, and make up drill periods while improving physical readiness. The Norwegian Foot March is a military endurance test as the participants March or Ruck a 30 km (18.6-mile) route, carrying a rucksack of 11 kg (24 lbs). (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)