Oregon military members and ROTC students take part in the Norwegian Foot March

Gabriel Espinoza, an Oregon State University ROTC cadet (left), along with other OSU cadets, keeps a brisk pace along the Row River Trail, after making the first turnaround checkpoint at Culp Creek Trailhead during the Norwegian Foot March held on Sept. 27, 2025, near Dorena, Oregon. The NFM was hosted by the Sergeant Calvin Funk American Legion Post #32 in Cottage Grove with assistance from the Oregon Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment. A total of 70 participants from the military community, including ROTC students from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, had the opportunity to participate in a Norwegian Foot March to earn the NFM badge, boost esprit de corps, and make up drill periods while improving physical readiness. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)