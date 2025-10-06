Oregon military members and ROTC students take part in the Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Oregon State University ROTC cadets work together to maintain a consistent pace on the Row River Trail as they approach the midway point along the Row River Trail during the Norwegian Foot March held on Sept. 27, 2025, near Dorena, Oregon. Nearly 70 participants from the military community, including ROTC students from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, had the opportunity to participate in a Norwegian Foot March to earn the NFM badge, boost esprit de corps, and make up drill periods while improving physical readiness. The Norwegian Foot March is a military endurance test as the participants March or Ruck a 30 km (18.6-mile) route, carrying a rucksack of 11 kg (24 lbs). (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)