Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The winners of the 37th annual Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament stand for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Sound of Freedom Golf Course, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2025. The winning team was selected for the overall lowest score over the two-day golf tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).