U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy Drieslein, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, gives remarks before the 37th annual Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament at MCAS Cherry Point’s Sound of Freedom Golf Course, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2025. The MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer hosts a Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament annually to build relationships between service members, retirees, and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).