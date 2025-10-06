Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 37th annual Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament trophy is photographed during the award ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Sound of Freedom Golf Course, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2025. The MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer hosts a Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament annually to build relationships between service members, retirees, and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).