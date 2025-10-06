Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 9]

    Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A 37th annual Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament trophy is photographed during the award ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Sound of Freedom Golf Course, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2025. The MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer hosts a Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament annually to build relationships between service members, retirees, and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9358235
    VIRIN: 251005-M-EP123-1424
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 880.96 KB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
