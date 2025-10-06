Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2ndLt. Phillip English, an Intelligence Officer with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251), Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, chips a golf ball at the 37th annual Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Sound of Freedom Golf Course, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2025. The MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer hosts a Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament annually to build relationships between service members, retirees, and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).