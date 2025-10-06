Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana [Image 12 of 14]

    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. During the demonstration, the aircraft can reach speeds up to 723 miles per hour, showcasing the incredible power and precision of its twin Pratt & Whitney F119 engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9358042
    VIRIN: 250919-F-CC148-3543
    Resolution: 5301x3786
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
