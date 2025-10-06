Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. During the demonstration, the aircraft can reach speeds up to 723 miles per hour, showcasing the incredible power and precision of its twin Pratt & Whitney F119 engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)