An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. During the demonstration, the aircraft can reach speeds up to 723 miles per hour, showcasing the incredible power and precision of its twin Pratt & Whitney F119 engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9358042
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-CC148-3543
|Resolution:
|5301x3786
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.