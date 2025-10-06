Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brady Pummel, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team superintendent, observes maintenance operations at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. As the team’s senior enlisted leader, Pummel ensures maintenance standards, safety, and readiness are upheld throughout each demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)