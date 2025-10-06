Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana [Image 14 of 14]

    Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brady Pummel, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team superintendent, observes maintenance operations at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. As the team’s senior enlisted leader, Pummel ensures maintenance standards, safety, and readiness are upheld throughout each demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9358050
    VIRIN: 250919-F-CC148-7229
    Resolution: 6302x4501
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

