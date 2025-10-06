Date Taken: 09.19.2025 Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:07 Photo ID: 9358041 VIRIN: 250919-F-CC148-8825 Resolution: 1651x1321 Size: 200.42 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Power in Motion: F-22 Performs at NAS Oceana [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.